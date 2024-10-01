Lizzo opens up about overeating after weight loss pill controversy

Lizzo is bonding with her fans over similar fitness concerns.



The singer, who has been documenting her fitness routine and diet over the course of the year, took to TikTok with another confession.

“I overate yesterday and im feeling really bad about it,” the singer wrote in a TikTok video of herself flaunting her more toned curves.

The Grammy winner was dressed in an oversized striped shirt, a denim mini skirt, and nearly knee-high boots. She styled her hair in trendy space buns and tied the look together with hoop earrings.

The Truth Hurts singer, 36, then went on to comfort herself amid her overeating guilt.

“Im trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment,” she added.

“And if my body deserves comfort then my brain deserves comfort too,” the last line on Lizzo’s clip read.

The Grammy winner then added “If you’re going through this ur not alone,” with a heart emoji.

Lizzo’s recent TikTok confession comes after she slammed a troll for accusing her of using Ozempic to lose weight.

“did she use ozempic or did she snort coke,” a fan commented on Lizzo’s Sept. 18 Instagram video.

However, Lizzo did get back at the online hater on the platform.

“whyyyy [sic] do u follow me?” Lizzo clapped back in the comments.

The Yitty founder didn’t stop there and poked fun at the hater again in a September 20 post, which she captioned, “’oZeMpIc oR cOkE?’ – a fan”