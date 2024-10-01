Tallulah Willis express 'love' for father Bruce Willis in touching tribute

Tallulah Willis expresses 'love' for father Bruce Willis in touching tribute

Tallulah Willis paid heartfelt tribute to her father, Bruce Willis, who is currently living with frontotemporal dementia.

In an Instagram post on Monday, September 30, the 30-year-old wrote, “Hey I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I'm so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it! From the forever archives," alongside three photos of her and her dad.

Moreover, the first image revealed Bruce kissing his daughter on the back of her head while gently grabbing her shoulders while Tallulah could be seen holding onto his hands with her eyes closed.

Additionally, the post followed up with an image of the two smiling from ear to ear next to a bowl of soup. For the last image, she shared a photo of her dad beaming as she looked through a book with photographs of him.



According to People, the Die Hard actor's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis was revealed by his wife, Emma Heming Willis, in February 2023.

Furthermore, the announcement came nearly a year after it was revealed that Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia and was stepping away from acting.

It is worth mentioning that earlier this month, Tallulah, whom Bruce shares with ex-wife Demi Moore along with daughters Rumer and Scout said during an appearance on the Today show that her dad is "stable, which, in this situation, is good."