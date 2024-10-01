Snoop Dogg sees his mother's spirit after her passing during 'The Voice'

Snoop Dogg, rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, made use of his replay button for a contestant named Gail Bliss on The Voice show.

According to People, on the September 30th episode of the singing competition series, a 61-year-old Gail appeared for the audition, for whom Snoop used his Coach Replay button because she reminded him of his mother.

He said, "The spirit of my mother is in me right now."

Elaborating his decision, the Bad Decisions singer asserted, "My mother's sister's name was Gail, which was one of my favorite aunties. You couldn't see me but I had my hand like this the whole way." (sic)

"But they added a piece to the puzzle this year called the Coach's Replay... so if I were to push this button right now you would be on my team," he added.

Moving forward, the 52-year-old rapper hit the red button, which made Gail, the oldest contestant, emotional.

Giving her a hug, he remarked, "my mother's spirit is all in you right now."

For the unversed, Snoop’s mother, Tate, passed away due to an undisclosed illness at the age of 70 in October 2021. At that time, he shared a series of tributes on Instagram posts in the memory of his deceased mother.

He posted a picture of him alongside his mother and captioned it, “Mama thank u for having me.”



Another post had his mother holding a bouquet. He thanked God by writing, "Thank u God for giving me an angel ???? for a mother ???????????????????? TWMA."



It is pertinent to mention that The Voice show airs every Monday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, while it also becomes available on Peacock the next day.

