Jennifer Lopez treats divorce stress from 'binge-shopping'

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly under stress from her split, so sources say she found an expensive way to treat it.



Insiders told In Touch that the Grammy-nominated singer is "throwing around money" as her divorce is yet to be finalized.

Her spending reportedly became such an issue that her financial team is sounding red alarm.

Because they believed The Mother actress’ retail therapy would deal a huge blow to her finances if there was no respite in her spending.

Together, J.Lo and Ben Affleck have a net worth over $500 million, making it complicated to divide their assets smoothly since there was no prenup between them.

"She's beefing up her entourage which means her weekly spending has instantly tripled because when she goes anywhere, they all go with her,” the sources added she could spend $50 million on divorce settlement.

She is going on "outrageous shopping sprees," they warned In Touch. "She calls it retail therapy and says she needs it, but the bills are outrageous.”

"She's regularly spending a few $100,000 a day on designer clothes for her and her entourage. The way she's hemorrhaging money right now is madness,” the source spilled.

Despite speeding at a breakneck pace, the insider said the shopping "makes her happy, so it's worth it."