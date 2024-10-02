Angelina Jolie hints at new relationship right after her Brad Pitt legal case

Angelina Jolie hints at new relationship right after the legal case conclusion

Angelina Jolie seemingly confirmed her relationship with British political activist and rapper, Akala.

According to Daily Mail, Akala was spotted attending a party that the Maria actress organized for her company Atelier Jolie over the weekend in New York City.

The official Instagram page of Jolie’s creative company posted a carousel of pictures, and in those images, the 40-year-old artist made a prominent appearance just before her picture.

The caption under the pictures read, “Atelier Jolie welcomed Mustafa at 57 Great Jones, hosting a special listening party and panel discussion for his debut album, Dunya, out now.”

“Join us in celebrating this stunning 12-song collection, where folk meets poetry. The album is available to stream now on all platforms.”

It was not the first time Akala was spotted with the Salt star; he has made several public appearances with her amid her separation from Brad Pitt.



For the unversed, their relationship rumors first sparked when the Cantaloop singer joined Jolie and her daughters at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica in May 2023.

An eyewitness reportedly claimed that at that time Akala was “very protective of them” when he joined them.

Moving forward, the same outlet reports that the Salt actress again ignited dating speculation with Akala when they were seen coming out of a hotel in Italy during the Venice International Film Festival in August 2024.

In addition, In Touch also reported that the rumored couple had been privately seeing each other for ‘more than a year.’

It is pertinent to mention that Jolie’s musical drama named Maria was released on August 29, 2024, and now she is busy in her new venture that aims to help creative people collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors.