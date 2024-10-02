Prince Harry makes fresh vow amid royal family snub

Prince Harry has made a fresh vow after the duke was snubbed by the royal family members in UK after he attended WellChild awards ceremony in London.



The royal family apparently snubbed Harry as no member of the Firm reportedly met him during his visit to UK.

Prince Harry attended the 2024 WellChild Awards in London on Monday.

This prestigious event brought together incredible children, their families, healthcare professionals, and supporters, all gathered to honour the remarkable resilience of young individuals facing serious health challenges.

According to a statement issued by Harry on his and Meghan Markle’s website, every year, the WellChild Awards celebrate inspirational children and young people in the UK who are seriously ill, and the dedication of those who go that extra mile to make a real difference in their lives.

For 16 years, Prince Harry has been a devoted Patron of WellChild, passionately recognizing the incredible efforts of those who work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for seriously ill children and their families.

Following this year’s event, Harry said, “As more and more children grow up living with complex conditions and disabilities, it is vital that we advance WellChild’s important work. There are still thousands of young people and families out there who need our help, and together, we can and will make a difference.”