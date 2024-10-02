 
Geo News

Prince Harry makes fresh vow amid royal family snub

Prince Harry attended the WellChild Awards in London, however, King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton did not meet him

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Prince Harry makes fresh vow amid royal family snub
Prince Harry makes fresh vow amid royal family snub

Prince Harry has made a fresh vow after the duke was snubbed by the royal family members in UK after he attended WellChild awards ceremony in London.

The royal family apparently snubbed Harry as no member of the Firm reportedly met him during his visit to UK.

Prince Harry attended the 2024 WellChild Awards in London on Monday.

This prestigious event brought together incredible children, their families, healthcare professionals, and supporters, all gathered to honour the remarkable resilience of young individuals facing serious health challenges.

According to a statement issued by Harry on his and Meghan Markle’s website, every year, the WellChild Awards celebrate inspirational children and young people in the UK who are seriously ill, and the dedication of those who go that extra mile to make a real difference in their lives.

For 16 years, Prince Harry has been a devoted Patron of WellChild, passionately recognizing the incredible efforts of those who work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for seriously ill children and their families.

Following this year’s event, Harry said, “As more and more children grow up living with complex conditions and disabilities, it is vital that we advance WellChild’s important work. There are still thousands of young people and families out there who need our help, and together, we can and will make a difference.”

Prince Harry makes return to Royal form with surprise comeback
Prince Harry makes return to Royal form with surprise comeback
Taylor Swift unlocks new achievement with ‘The Tortured Poets Department'
Taylor Swift unlocks new achievement with ‘The Tortured Poets Department'
Prince Harry needs Archie, Lilibet as his anchors with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry needs Archie, Lilibet as his anchors with Meghan Markle
Have Jenna Lyons, Cass Bird secretly tied the knot?
Have Jenna Lyons, Cass Bird secretly tied the knot?
Meghan Markle's reaction over Prince William, David Beckham reunion revealed
Meghan Markle's reaction over Prince William, David Beckham reunion revealed
Olivia Nuzzi sues Ryan Lizza for attempting to 'destroy' her
Olivia Nuzzi sues Ryan Lizza for attempting to 'destroy' her
Prince William attacks Prince Harry with his own tactic?
Prince William attacks Prince Harry with his own tactic?
Sir Elton John says he 'never felt happiness' at the the New York Film Festival
Sir Elton John says he 'never felt happiness' at the the New York Film Festival