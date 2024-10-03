Kate Middleton real feelings towards young cancer patient spilled

Kate Middleton is showcasing empathy and love for a fellow cancer patient.



The Princess of Wales welcomed a budding photographer and a cancer patient, LizHatton, at Windsor Castle today.

In her first interaction after announcing she is cancer free, Kate was spotted hugging the young artist.

Speaking about Kate’s body language, expert Judi James said: “Kate’s smile has the dimpling that always makes it look congruent and her eye expression suggests she is taking personal pride in the young photographer she is greeting.”

A caption under the photo, posted on X reads: "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us."

James said: “There seems to be an extra note of empathy about Kate’s body language here as she leans her shoulders and upper torso in for a hug that looks as though it could be beneficial for both her and Liz. She places her chin right over the young woman’s shoulder and uses her right hand placed flat to pull her in even closer for this warm, affectionate hug.