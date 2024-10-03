Amanda Seyfried hints at a big casting surprise for Mamma Mia! 3

Amanda Seyfried is on the hunt for a fancy casting for Mamma Mia! 3 before reading the script.

While giving an interview to ABC News, Seyfried teased at the potential inclusion of Sabrina Carpenter in the third installment of the musical comedy film.

"Everybody says it’s gonna happen. But I mean, I haven’t seen a script," the Mean Girl star asserted, crossing her fingers.

Sayfried confessed that she envisaged Carpenter playing the role of her daughter, Sophie, in the forthcoming franchise.

Explaining the reason behind the idea of Carpenter’s addition, she revealed that the Espresso singer’s recent performance at Madison Square Garden inspired her.

Moreover, taking into account a 13-year age gap between the Ted 2 alum and the Taste singer, the interview commented that "age is sort of a forgettable construct" in the Mamma Mia! universe.

Seyfried also approved his comment by saying, "You’re right, actually, [it] doesn’t matter. You know what? Old age makeup for me. That’s what it will be… I’m an actor. I’ll do it."

"If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen. It’s fine. I’m a big fan," the 38-year-old singer concluded.

For those unversed, Cher played the role of Meryl Streep’s mother in Mamma Mia! 2, even with a 3-year age gap.