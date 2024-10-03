 
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'living separate lives:' Report

Justin Timberlake's DUI arrest has reportedly caused troubles in his married life with Jessica Biel

Web Desk
October 03, 2024

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'living separate lives:' Report

Justin’s Timberlake bad boy behaviour has reportedly left his wife Jessica Biel fuming.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently shared with In Touch Weekly, “The arrest really put a strain on his marriage.

For those unversed, it was previously reported that the mother of two is supporting husband Justin Timberlake following DUI arrest only for the show.

The current insider also dished that the strain in the couple’s marriage is “very telling” as Justin announced the new dates for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Europe for next year.

“He’ll be on the road for another 10 months! They’ve been living separate lives and there’s no end in sight.”

“She’s been with the kids, but she’s also working on multiple projects,” the insider also confided.

They went on to claim, “It’s a lot, and her friends hate seeing her bogged down by all of this, and then having to deal with his humiliating arrest on top of everything else.”

Before signing off, the source remarked, “They feel like Justin has been weighing her down for years, honestly.”

