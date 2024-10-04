 
Geo News

King Charles appears 'genuinely happy' on the dance floor amid cancer

Body language experts talks about King Charles recent dance footage

By
Web Desk
|

October 04, 2024

King Charles appears genuinely happy on the dance floor amid cancer
King Charles appears 'genuinely happy' on the dance floor amid cancer

King Charles was recently seen showing off some dance moves during a recent reception at St. James Palace alongside Queen Camilla.

At the event, King and Queen participated in a Samoan dance, where Charles was reportedly eager to learn the traditional dance moves.

According to a report by InTouch, body language expert noted that King Charles appeared "completely relaxed," which is particularly significant as it follows a challenging period for him after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Darren Stanton said, "whilst taking part in the Samoan dance lesson, it was really interesting to see Charles make the hand gestures – he really wanted to get involved. He’s got a massive smile across his face, with laugh lines and crow’s feet," adding, "It was genuine emotion he was showing here, and the guests were loving the fact he was there."

"He’s not distancing himself, he wanted to embrace the essence of what the event is about. Overall, it’s a great piece of footage that shows the King at his best, being himself, relaxed, his shoulders down. There’s no sign of nerves, playing with cufflinks or hands in his pockets," Darren noted.

"He’s willing to have a bit of a laugh at himself, be down to earth and be completely humble. [He and Camilla] both appear genuinely happy to be there," he added.

Prince William protects Kate Middleton from ‘risk' with THIS move
Prince William protects Kate Middleton from ‘risk' with THIS move
Victoria Beckham concerned for son Romeo after 'womanizer label': Source
Victoria Beckham concerned for son Romeo after 'womanizer label': Source
Lady Gaga reveals 'Joker' co-star Joaquin Phoenix's support for 'Harlequin'
Lady Gaga reveals 'Joker' co-star Joaquin Phoenix's support for 'Harlequin'
Eminem discloses he is going to be a 'grandpa' in sweet music video
Eminem discloses he is going to be a 'grandpa' in sweet music video
One Direction planning reunion as Liam Payne, Niall Horan meet 'to talk'?
One Direction planning reunion as Liam Payne, Niall Horan meet 'to talk'?
Ellen DeGeneres leans on Portia de Rossi to gain confidence back: Source
Ellen DeGeneres leans on Portia de Rossi to gain confidence back: Source
Kate Middleton chooses meaningful accessory for Windsor Castle meeting
Kate Middleton chooses meaningful accessory for Windsor Castle meeting
Billionaire Selena Gomez continues her efforts for Mental Health awareness
Billionaire Selena Gomez continues her efforts for Mental Health awareness