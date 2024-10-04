King Charles appears 'genuinely happy' on the dance floor amid cancer

King Charles was recently seen showing off some dance moves during a recent reception at St. James Palace alongside Queen Camilla.

At the event, King and Queen participated in a Samoan dance, where Charles was reportedly eager to learn the traditional dance moves.

According to a report by InTouch, body language expert noted that King Charles appeared "completely relaxed," which is particularly significant as it follows a challenging period for him after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Darren Stanton said, "whilst taking part in the Samoan dance lesson, it was really interesting to see Charles make the hand gestures – he really wanted to get involved. He’s got a massive smile across his face, with laugh lines and crow’s feet," adding, "It was genuine emotion he was showing here, and the guests were loving the fact he was there."

"He’s not distancing himself, he wanted to embrace the essence of what the event is about. Overall, it’s a great piece of footage that shows the King at his best, being himself, relaxed, his shoulders down. There’s no sign of nerves, playing with cufflinks or hands in his pockets," Darren noted.

"He’s willing to have a bit of a laugh at himself, be down to earth and be completely humble. [He and Camilla] both appear genuinely happy to be there," he added.