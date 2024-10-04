Indian couple accused of duping elderly people with 'age-reversal' scam

An undated picture of Rajeev Kumar Dubey and his wife Rashmi Dubey. — X/@ndtv

Growing old is not always pleasant which is why elderly people often search for ways to reverse the effects of ageing but hundreds of elderly people in India's Uttar Pradesh region, who were seeking to regain their youth, ended up losing millions instead.

A couple in Kanpur, claiming to reverse age using a "time-machine" made in Israel, deceived dozens of elderly people of INR350 million, NDTV reported.

Rajeev Kumar Dubey and his wife, Rashmi Dubey, who ran a therapy centre in Kanpur, called 'Revival World', claimed to transform a 60-year-old into a 25-year-old, using a machine brought from Israel, according to the police.

They promised their customers that they could restore the youth of the elderly through "oxygen therapy".

The couple, who lived on rent, deceived people by telling them that due to polluted air, they were ageing rapidly and that the "oxygen therapy" would transform them within months.

"They offered packages for INR6,000 for 10 sessions and INR90,000 for a three-year reward system," senior police official Anjali Vishwakarma said.

According to NDTV, Renu Singh, one of the victims of the scam, filed a police complaint in which she alleged that she was cheated of INR1,075,000.

She also alleged that hundreds of people were duped of about INR350 million.

The police registered a cheating case based on Singh's complaint, and are on the lookout for the couple who are suspected to have fled the country.