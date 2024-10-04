 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter responds strongly to lip-sync claims on 'Short n' Sweet' tour

Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on lip-sync accusations on her 'Short n’ Sweet' tour

By
Web Desk
|

October 04, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter responds strongly to lip-sync claims on 'Short n' Sweet' tour

Sabrina Carpenter has responded to the criticism surrounding her live performances.

Carpenter, who is making headlines for her Short n’ Sweet tour, was recently accused of lip syncing during her performances.

A TikTok user claimed that her performances include "30% lip singing, 30% backing track, and 40% singing."

However, the Espresso hitmaker quickly defended herself in the comments section.

Sabrina Carpenter responds strongly to lip-sync claims on Short n Sweet tour

She stated, "I sing live every show 100%" adding, "Would you like to speak to my audio engineers?"

In response to Carpenter's comment, the user suggested that the backing track volume should be lowered to allow her live vocals to be clearer.

"Tell them to lower the backtrack voice as its [sic] way too high," the response read.

Carpenter isn't first artist to face this kind of scrutiny as previously Dua Lipa was accused of lip syncing during her headline set at the Glastonbury festival. However, Lipa later told MailOnline, "I don’t mime."

The Please Please Please crooner kicked off her tour on September 23 in Columbus, Ohio, and it will run until March 2025. 

David Gilmour shuts down reunion hopes with Roger Waters
David Gilmour shuts down reunion hopes with Roger Waters
Kate Middleton's real personality revealed by fellow cancer patient
Kate Middleton's real personality revealed by fellow cancer patient
Meghan Markle refuses to budge against King Charles despite Prince Harry's pleas
Meghan Markle refuses to budge against King Charles despite Prince Harry's pleas
Prince Harry reveals his life's mission
Prince Harry reveals his life's mission
Adam Brody shares insight into steamy moment in 'Nobody Wants This' video
Adam Brody shares insight into steamy moment in 'Nobody Wants This'
Tom Selleck seems ‘frustrated' by Blue Bloods' latest move
Tom Selleck seems ‘frustrated' by Blue Bloods' latest move
Kate Middleton latest stunning photos spark reactions
Kate Middleton latest stunning photos spark reactions
Sebastian Stan dishes reason to play a major US politician in ‘The Apprentice'
Sebastian Stan dishes reason to play a major US politician in ‘The Apprentice'