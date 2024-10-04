Sabrina Carpenter responds strongly to lip-sync claims on 'Short n' Sweet' tour

Sabrina Carpenter has responded to the criticism surrounding her live performances.



Carpenter, who is making headlines for her Short n’ Sweet tour, was recently accused of lip syncing during her performances.

A TikTok user claimed that her performances include "30% lip singing, 30% backing track, and 40% singing."

However, the Espresso hitmaker quickly defended herself in the comments section.

She stated, "I sing live every show 100%" adding, "Would you like to speak to my audio engineers?"

In response to Carpenter's comment, the user suggested that the backing track volume should be lowered to allow her live vocals to be clearer.

"Tell them to lower the backtrack voice as its [sic] way too high," the response read.

Carpenter isn't first artist to face this kind of scrutiny as previously Dua Lipa was accused of lip syncing during her headline set at the Glastonbury festival. However, Lipa later told MailOnline, "I don’t mime."

The Please Please Please crooner kicked off her tour on September 23 in Columbus, Ohio, and it will run until March 2025.