'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park speaks out on former co-star Gavin Creel's death

Ashley Park has broken her silence on the passing of former co-star Gavin Creel.

Creel, famed for his roles in Mamma Mia! and American Horror Stories, passed away at the age of 48 after a battle with nerve cancer.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Park shared heartfelt memories with the late actor.

Expressing her deep sorrow over the loss, the Emily in Paris actress wrote, "Gavin, we miss you so much. a loss like this never subsides, but your life and legacy and love has been a guiding light, a North Star for me and every person who’s been able to bask in your warmth and light."

She continued, "Our last words encapsulated you exactly you were that person for me who always reached out with that special kind of support and inspiration in critical moments when I’ve needed it most."

Ashley Park and the late actor, Gavin Creel starred together in the Broadway musical 'Mamma Mia!'

"It’s indescribably painful to imagine this world without you, but in trying to comprehend any of this, it’s undeniable that you will forever be part of our lives… you’ve brought humanity, laughter, and goodness to this world," Park added.

Concluding her message, she wrote, "You have always been an angel, and it’s beautiful to know that your magical voice and your heart are now leading the choirs of heaven. I love you Gavin, and thank you. Rest in peace dear friend."

In the carousel of photos Park shared, she also included a screenshot of her last conversation with Creel.

In the snapshot, Creel's message to Park read, "sending love xoxoxo," to which Park had replied, "Always sending love to you too."

Creel, who was diagnosed with nerve cancer in July 2024, died at his home in Manhattan on September 30.