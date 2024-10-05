 
Will Smith explains how he tried 'to be experimental' in new music

Will Smith spoke about his new and upcoming music at 'An Evening with Will Smith' at the Grammy Museum

October 05, 2024

Will Smith explains how he tried 'to be experimental' in new music 

Will Smith just opened p about his ambitions in music!

The 56-year-old actor and rapper discussed plans for new music, at his An Evening with Will Smith event, held at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Even though, The Pursuit of Happyness star did not seem to directly mention the infamous 2022 Oscar slap incident, speaking with the moderator Lecrae, mentioning his new music, Smith stated, "In the last couple of years I've been really deep-dive soul searching more than almost any point in my life. And I've found a new well."

"There's like a well of authenticity that I'm trying to tap into the most honest and authentic space within me," the Academy Award winner added.

Smith continued, "And things are coming out that are very different than anything I would've done in the past."

For the Arabian Nights singer his project is a result of "trying to be experimental" and "honest," which was his prime purpose rather than “trying to make a hit."

"I'm not even thinking about it in terms of hits. I'm thinking about it in terms of human connectivity. I want to say things," Will Smith further noted.

