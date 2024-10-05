Garth Brooks expresses gratitude to fans for showering support

Garth Brooks has expressed gratitude to his fans, who attended his Las Vegas Residency, for supporting the singer amid ongoing controversy.

The country music star, who has been accused of rape and battering his former hairstylist, took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt appreciation note for his fans,

The 62-year-old posted a photo and revealed how much the performance meant to him.

He wrote, "If there was ever a night that I really needed this, TONIGHT was that night! Thank you for my life!!!!! Love, g."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) Garth Brooks has been accused of raping his hairdresser Jane Roe in 2019

His Instagram post comes a day after he issued a statement to CNN in which he denied raping and sexually harassing Jane Roe in 2019.



According to Brooks, he has been receiving threats of what his future would be like if he did not write a cheque for many millions of dollars.

Brooks, who kicked off his Las Vegas residency in May, described the feeling as it has been like having a loaded gun waved in his face.

"We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character," the If Tomorrow Never Comes singer declared.