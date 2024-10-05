Lady Gaga fails to top 'Gina Riley version' of song 'The Joker'?

Lady Gaga just added her Harley Quinn touch to the opening theme of the iconic comedy series Kath & Kim.

This particular song, titled, The Joker, was written by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley for the 1964 stage musical The Roar Of The Greasepaint - The Smell Of The Crowd and has now been performed by Gaga for her film Joker: Folie à Deux.

To most of the audience, the bold track sung by Gina Riley, who played the character Kimberly Diane “Kim” in the legendary comedy, is the most popular one.

After being immortalized by the grace of Riley’s rendition, the song was then covered by the likes of Shirley Bassey in 1968 and Sammy Davis Jr. in 1965.

And now, the A Star Is Born actress released her version of the track, evidently different when compared to the brassy feel Kath & Kim version.

Peter Rowsthorn, who play’s Kim’s on-again-off-again husband on Kath & Kim spoke to Today Extra joking that the pop star “constantly” hounded him regarding the track.

“She's constantly calling me, so I know she's a big fan,” he said, adding, “I said to Gaga, "If you want to do it, it's up to you. I'm the fifth banana in this thing."’

However, he did pick his favorite version of the song, declaring, “I believe the Gina Riley version, or the "Kim" version, is the better version.”