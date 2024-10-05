 
Geo News

Lady Gaga fails to top 'Gina Riley version' of song 'The Joker'?

Lady Gaga recorded the rendition of 'The Joker' for her film 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

By
Web Desk
|

October 05, 2024

Lady Gaga fails to top Gina Riley version of song The Joker?
Lady Gaga fails to top 'Gina Riley version' of song 'The Joker'?

Lady Gaga just added her Harley Quinn touch to the opening theme of the iconic comedy series Kath & Kim.

This particular song, titled, The Joker, was written by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley for the 1964 stage musical The Roar Of The Greasepaint - The Smell Of The Crowd and has now been performed by Gaga for her film Joker: Folie à Deux.

To most of the audience, the bold track sung by Gina Riley, who played the character Kimberly Diane “Kim” in the legendary comedy, is the most popular one.

After being immortalized by the grace of Riley’s rendition, the song was then covered by the likes of Shirley Bassey in 1968 and Sammy Davis Jr. in 1965.

And now, the A Star Is Born actress released her version of the track, evidently different when compared to the brassy feel Kath & Kim version.

Peter Rowsthorn, who play’s Kim’s on-again-off-again husband on Kath & Kim spoke to Today Extra joking that the pop star “constantly” hounded him regarding the track.

“She's constantly calling me, so I know she's a big fan,” he said, adding, “I said to Gaga, "If you want to do it, it's up to you. I'm the fifth banana in this thing."’

However, he did pick his favorite version of the song, declaring, “I believe the Gina Riley version, or the "Kim" version, is the better version.”

'Peaky Blinders' movie filming continues with Liverpool explosions
'Peaky Blinders' movie filming continues with Liverpool explosions
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take major step for King Charles, Prince Andrew's reconciliation
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take major step for King Charles, Prince Andrew's reconciliation
King Charles issues heartbreaking message over 'tragic loss of life' video
King Charles issues heartbreaking message over 'tragic loss of life'
Nicola Peltz Beckham reacts to husband's 'sentimental' tattoos
Nicola Peltz Beckham reacts to husband's 'sentimental' tattoos
Naomi Campbell owns up to charity mishap amid 'financial misconduct' scandal
Naomi Campbell owns up to charity mishap amid 'financial misconduct' scandal
Meghan Markle, Harry spark reaction for big decision about Archie, Lilibet video
Meghan Markle, Harry spark reaction for big decision about Archie, Lilibet
Nick Cannon pulls off father duties for son's basketball game
Nick Cannon pulls off father duties for son's basketball game
Hailie Jade teamed up with best friend to keep pregnancy a secret
Hailie Jade teamed up with best friend to keep pregnancy a secret