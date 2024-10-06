Khloé Kardashian drops new update of pre-Halloween preps

Khloé Kardashian is in awe of her son Tatum’s new Halloween-inspired PJs.



The Good American cofounder, 40, took to Instagram with some adorable snaps of her 2-year-old son dressed in festive, pumpkin-themed pajamas.

Tatum smiled sweetly as the mother of two took pictures of him in his gray night suit with black cats, bats, spiderwebs and pumpkins printed on them

"Someone is feeling festive," Kardashian captioned the post with a string of spooky month emojis.

Her recent Saturday updates are only a fragment of her overall prep for the spooky month.

Khloe recently stunned Snapchatters on Thursday with her extravagant lawn decorations, telling her followers that she couldn't “wait to show you what we did!”



“We have a special guest at the front of the house,” she wrote over the photos before revealing that the “guest” is The Nightmare Before Christmas character Jack Skellington.

“This year for my Halloween decor, I wanted to do something that the kids would love,” she added, referring to her two kids Tatum and her 6-year-old daughter, True, which she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson.

“We have two giant Jack Skellingtons out front!! And super creepy pumpkins.”

The Kardashian star's front lawn had several ghosts and twine witches' brooms, as well as piles of orange, green, white and brown pumpkins covered in sprawling vines.

“It's a little creepier than I'm used to but you know what?! We're getting into the mood this year!” she joked, referring to her decorations from past years, which usually lean toward the cute side rather than creepy.