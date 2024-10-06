Ed Sheeran makes it as headliner for Glastonbury 2025?

Ed Sheeran might just be appearing at the upcoming Glastonbury music festival!

As per The Sun, the singer is reportedly having conversations with the organizers of the event to fill a slot at the event amid his ongoing Mathematics tour dates of the European leg.

It is expected that the Perfect crooner might just take the stage on Friday night during the five-night long festival.

Not much has been disclosed of the lineup for next year’s music fest however, it is also reported that executives are also trying to get Eminem as the headliner for Glastonbury.

Additionally, rumors that circulated about Oasis filling the Legends spot were also extinguished when the band themselves announced that the speculations were not true.

This year’s program was headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA while the country music icon, Shania Twain filled the Legends slot.

Glastonbury organizers have also revealed that the festival would be taking a break in 2026, as per their tradition of taking a year off after four or five annual events.

"We're taking a fallow year in 2026 to give the land a rest. And the festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan because you almost have to fit two years into one,” the spokesperson for the event announced.