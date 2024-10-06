Kate Middleton's brother announces big decision after new title

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has made a big decision after getting new title.



James Middleton took to Instagram and shared a sweet video with his dogs saying, “Meet Ella is a Sunday Times Bestseller.”

James Middleton is the author of his new memoir Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, where he doted on his family and touched on the meanings behind his son's first name, Inigo.

Kate Middleton’s brother further said, “Thank you to each and everyone one of you for all your support and love you had shown for Meet Ella - I’m so proud for telling this story and deeply touched by the incredible response.”

He also shared his decision saying, “Rest assured I will stop talking about it soon go back to my usual posting of lovely picture of my dogs (and maybe occasionally mentioning Meet Ella!)

“Thank you, from us all for the support and title of becoming a bestselling author. Ella would be proud.”



In the new book, which was released on September 26, James Middleton shares how his spaniel Ella was instrumental in saving his life.