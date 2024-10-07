Meghan Markle leaves Harry ‘midlife crisis' for ‘Hollywood glamour'

Prince Harry is seemingly left alone by Meghan Markle during a poignant time in his life.



The Duke of Sussex, who is reportedly going through a mid-life crisis, is left hanging by Meghan, who wants to live her own journey.

Roy expert Nathan Kay writes for Express: “The couple’s conspicuous absences from one another’s side has led many to wonder: is Harry in the midst of a mid-life crisis or simply taking a necessary pause for reflection?”

“The Duke was supposed to head back to California this past weekend to reunite with Meghan, 43, and their two children, but instead chose to prolong his stay in Africa for several more days,” he notes.

“He was in Johannesburg over the weekend before a rumoured visit to Cape Town, a region where the Spencer family owns property and Harry has numerous friends,” the expert notes.

Speaking of Meghan, Kay notes:”Meanwhile, Meghan Markle made quite the statement at the LA Children’s Hospital gala. “Dressed in a stunning red Carolina Herrera gown, she was the epitome of Hollywoodglamour. The event featured performances by Demi Lovato and appearances from stars like Kaley Cuoco and Jamie Lee Curtis, but one notable absence loomed large: her husband, Prince Harry.” He adds: “As Meghan dazzled in LA, Harry was on the other side of the globe wrapping up several weeks of solo engagements - a tour that brought back a true 'royal' touch to the couple's somewhat shattered image.”