Kylie Jenner flaunts her A game in spooky decor after sister Khloe Kadashian

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2024

Kylie Jenner is Halloween-ready after her family got in their spooky season spirit.

The reality star and entrepreneur, 27, shared a glimpse of her spooky yard on her Instagram Stories on Saturday after her elder sister Khloe Kardashain flexed about her own pre-Halloween prep.

"We are in the Halloween spirit over here," Kylie said via a voiceover in one clip.

She panned the camera over a pathway that started with a larger-than-life skeleton.

As Jenner made her way down the pathway, pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and colours were spotted along with vibrant mums and woven baskets.

She topped off the spooky aesthetic with two mummies standing guard at her door.

However, Kylie’s autumnal vibe and creepy decor was somewhat similar to her last year’s attempt with Halloween season staples, People noted.

The Khy and Kylie Cosmetics founder did not go as far as her elder sister Khloe who even replaced her kids' pajamas with spooky prints besides decorating her backyard.

