Pharrell Williams unmasks unusual wish while being on stage

Pharrell Williams recently expressed that he is fond of his own talent when he performs on stage.



Williams in an interview for CBS Sunday Morning expressed a wish to be sounded different.

The 52-year-old singer was asked about his feature on the chart-topping 2003 song by Snoop Dogg.

In response, Pharrell jokingly admitted that he wishes he sounded different on the single.

He continued, "I had a song called Beautiful with Snoop. Girls heard me singing that. I heard (Disney character) Mickey Mouse."

He added, “I swear to you, when you just get a moment, and you just listen, you'll never be able to unhear it. But that's what I hear.”

The journalist intervened the singer, saying, "Sexy Mickey Mouse?" The Happy hitmaker responded, "No not sexy, just Mickey Mouse. It was wild for me."

Elsewhere in the conversation, he spoke about his role as menswear designer at Louis Vuitton and said that whatever project he takes on, he always wants to convey "joy".

"I always want to evoke a sense of joy 'cause I feel like there is a deficit of joy. If you enjoy it, nine times out of 10 somebody else going to enjoy it,” he said, adding, “You can't go wrong when your aim is to enjoy what you do."