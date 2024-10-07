Meghan Markle forcing Kate Middleton to throw in the towel

Experts fear Meghan Markle is moving Kate Middleton to completely give up on the relationship between her husband and Prince Harry.

Insight into this has been shared by royal expert Paula Froelich and she warns that its “simply not true” that Kate is playing any peacemaker role and prompted the 40th birthday message to Prince Harry,

Because “While Kate has played peacemaker with Harry and William in the past, not now.”

According to NewsNation, an insider referenced by Froelich said, “(that was before Harry spilled tea on Kate, alleging she incited him to wear a Nazi costume and was rude to his wife, Meghan Markle.”

Not to mention, “Middleton was also furious when it was later alleged she and King Charles were the royal racists mentioned in Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview — allegations that only came out after his pal, Omid Scobie, released his book Endgame, which wasn’t edited properly in the Netherlands and revealed their names)."

In the eyes of Froelich’s source, “The problem is Meghan,” because “her motivation is money and prestige.”

“Look how she insists on using her Duchess title on her stationery — and insisted on Prince and Princess for her children. It’s complete hypocrisy,” the insider added.

Before concluding they also said, “To say you want out of the family but insist on keeping your titles? It’s all about commercialism and money for her.”