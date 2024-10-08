Meghan Markle's pride hurts Harry's plans as he seeks to repair bond with Beckhams

Prince Harry reportedly seeks to repair his friendship with David and Victoria Beckham, despite their public rift.



However, Meghan Markle is strictly against the Duke’s idea after following public and very humiliating snubs from the singer-turned-fashion-designer.

An insider close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has revealed that Harry views reconciliation as a strategic move, potentially opening doors in the UK and US through the Beckhams' connections.

But the former Suits star is not on the same page as the Duke of Sussex as she “has a lot of pride, and isn’t going to want to bend a knee to anyone.”

A source told Closer Magazine, “As well as simply wanting to reinstate his friendship with the couple, Harry feels it would a clever chess move if they can find a way of repairing the broken bond with David and Victoria.”

“For one thing, it would open all kinds of opportunities for them in both the UK and the US. The Beckhams have so many connections,” they added.

The source continued: “Love them or hate them, they’re just so popular socially, and that could only benefit Harry and Meghan. But she doesn’t see it that way.”

“It’s no secret that they’re rejected her pretty publicly many times over, so it’s easy to see why the idea of kissing up to them would be very hard to stomach.

“She has a lot of pride, and isn’t going to want to bend a knee to anyone.”