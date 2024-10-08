 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's pride hurts Harry's plans as he seeks to repair bond with Beckhams

Prince Harry reportedly seeks to repair his friendship with David and Victoria Beckham

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2024

Meghan Markle's pride hurts Harry's plans as he seeks to repair bond with Beckhams

Prince Harry reportedly seeks to repair his friendship with David and Victoria Beckham, despite their public rift.

However, Meghan Markle is strictly against the Duke’s idea after following public and very humiliating snubs from the singer-turned-fashion-designer.

An insider close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has revealed that Harry views reconciliation as a strategic move, potentially opening doors in the UK and US through the Beckhams' connections.

But the former Suits star is not on the same page as the Duke of Sussex as she “has a lot of pride, and isn’t going to want to bend a knee to anyone.”

A source told Closer Magazine, “As well as simply wanting to reinstate his friendship with the couple, Harry feels it would a clever chess move if they can find a way of repairing the broken bond with David and Victoria.”

“For one thing, it would open all kinds of opportunities for them in both the UK and the US. The Beckhams have so many connections,” they added.

The source continued: “Love them or hate them, they’re just so popular socially, and that could only benefit Harry and Meghan. But she doesn’t see it that way.”

“It’s no secret that they’re rejected her pretty publicly many times over, so it’s easy to see why the idea of kissing up to them would be very hard to stomach.

“She has a lot of pride, and isn’t going to want to bend a knee to anyone.”

Joe Jonas feels 'humiliated' as Sophie Turner moves on: Source
Joe Jonas feels 'humiliated' as Sophie Turner moves on: Source
King Charles prays for Prince William, Prince Harry reunion amid cancer
King Charles prays for Prince William, Prince Harry reunion amid cancer
Kanye West, Bianca Censori showed 'signals of thawing' before divorce rumors video
Kanye West, Bianca Censori showed 'signals of thawing' before divorce rumors
Meghan Markle, Harry's bigger plans amid solo appearances exposed
Meghan Markle, Harry's bigger plans amid solo appearances exposed
Beth Rylance fears Jennifer Lopez's 'flirt' post Ben Affleck split: Source
Beth Rylance fears Jennifer Lopez's 'flirt' post Ben Affleck split: Source
Why Meghan Markle's locked in Montecito during Prince Harry's solo tours
Why Meghan Markle's locked in Montecito during Prince Harry's solo tours
Charlie XCX shares her journey to fame with Ariana Grande
Charlie XCX shares her journey to fame with Ariana Grande
Meghan Markle faces new allegations as she steps out without Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle faces new allegations as she steps out without Prince Harry