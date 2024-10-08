 
Geo News

Kevin Costner planning 'ultimate revenge' on Christine Baumgartner: Source

Kevin Costner's former wife Christine Baumgartner is now dating Josh Connor

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2024

Photo: Kevin Costner planning ultimate revenge on Christine Baumgartner: Source
Photo: Kevin Costner planning 'ultimate revenge' on Christine Baumgartner: Source

Kevin Costner is reportedly still heartbroken after Christine Baumgartner’s betrayal.

As per the newest findings of Life & Style, the Yellowstone hitmaker has not forgiven how his former wife left him only to spark romance with his pal, and for this reason he has musical lined up, which will tell the world his side of the story.

“He’s got quite a musical following,” an insider shared with the outlet.

The source went on to add, “And people will be interested to know his heart hasn’t healed and he’s got a ton of built-up angst to release.”

For those unversed, Kevin Costner and longtime partner Christine Baumgartner finalized their divorce after 18 years of marriage.

“This is his chance to let off some steam and [share] his two cents without coming across as a total jerk,” they remarked in conclusion.

Following their split, it was rumoured that Kevin Costner dated Jewel. 

The insider confided that Christine Baumgartner has found love with Kevin’s close pal Josh Connor.

Joe Jonas feels 'humiliated' as Sophie Turner moves on: Source
Joe Jonas feels 'humiliated' as Sophie Turner moves on: Source
King Charles prays for Prince William, Prince Harry reunion amid cancer
King Charles prays for Prince William, Prince Harry reunion amid cancer
Kanye West, Bianca Censori showed 'signals of thawing' before divorce rumors video
Kanye West, Bianca Censori showed 'signals of thawing' before divorce rumors
Meghan Markle, Harry's bigger plans amid solo appearances exposed
Meghan Markle, Harry's bigger plans amid solo appearances exposed
Beth Rylance fears Jennifer Lopez's 'flirt' post Ben Affleck split: Source
Beth Rylance fears Jennifer Lopez's 'flirt' post Ben Affleck split: Source
Why Meghan Markle's locked in Montecito during Prince Harry's solo tours
Why Meghan Markle's locked in Montecito during Prince Harry's solo tours
Charlie XCX shares her journey to fame with Ariana Grande
Charlie XCX shares her journey to fame with Ariana Grande
Meghan Markle faces new allegations as she steps out without Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle faces new allegations as she steps out without Prince Harry