Photo: Kevin Costner planning 'ultimate revenge' on Christine Baumgartner: Source

Kevin Costner is reportedly still heartbroken after Christine Baumgartner’s betrayal.

As per the newest findings of Life & Style, the Yellowstone hitmaker has not forgiven how his former wife left him only to spark romance with his pal, and for this reason he has musical lined up, which will tell the world his side of the story.

“He’s got quite a musical following,” an insider shared with the outlet.

The source went on to add, “And people will be interested to know his heart hasn’t healed and he’s got a ton of built-up angst to release.”

For those unversed, Kevin Costner and longtime partner Christine Baumgartner finalized their divorce after 18 years of marriage.

“This is his chance to let off some steam and [share] his two cents without coming across as a total jerk,” they remarked in conclusion.

Following their split, it was rumoured that Kevin Costner dated Jewel.

The insider confided that Christine Baumgartner has found love with Kevin’s close pal Josh Connor.