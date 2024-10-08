 
Geo News

Jennifer Garner, John Miller share romantic stroll amid Ben Affleck split drama

Jennifer Garner and John Miller enjoy a romantic stroll amid tension rumours

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2024

Jennifer Garner, John Miller share romantic stroll amid Ben Affleck split drama
Jennifer Garner, John Miller share romantic stroll amid Ben Affleck split drama

Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller seemed happy during their latest public appearance.

Amid rumours of tension between the couple, Garner and Miller were spotted enjoying a romantic stroll.

They were photographed by PageSix in Brentwood Park, Los Angeles on Friday.

During their appearance, the couple reportedly seem happy as they walked hand-in-hand in coordinated outfits.

The Washington Square actress donned a pink crewneck sweater, while Miller coordinated with her in a matching hoodie.

This sighting comes after the reports suggestion tension between the couple. 

The rumoured tension comes as the Peppermint actress shows support to her ex-husband Ben Affleck who is facing challenging time due to his divorce with Jennifer Lopez. The singer and actress has filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of their marriage.

A source told DailyMail that Miller feels uneasy due to Garner's close relationship with Affleck, who share three kids, Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12, with her. 

Insider stated that although Miller understands that the former couple are "family" but he "doesn’t like sharing Jen, and there is a divide when it comes to her and Ben."

Meghan Markle's pride hurts Harry's plans as he seeks to repair bond with Beckhams video
Meghan Markle's pride hurts Harry's plans as he seeks to repair bond with Beckhams
Prince Harry shares new interesting fact about Meghan Markle, Lilibet video
Prince Harry shares new interesting fact about Meghan Markle, Lilibet
Kanye West, Bianca Censori dispel divorce rumors with PDA filled outing
Kanye West, Bianca Censori dispel divorce rumors with PDA filled outing
'It Ends With Us' author brings another fan-favourite novel to big screen
'It Ends With Us' author brings another fan-favourite novel to big screen
Joe Jonas feels 'humiliated' as Sophie Turner moves on: Source
Joe Jonas feels 'humiliated' as Sophie Turner moves on: Source
King Charles prays for Prince William, Prince Harry reunion amid cancer
King Charles prays for Prince William, Prince Harry reunion amid cancer
Kanye West, Bianca Censori showed 'signals of thawing' before divorce rumors video
Kanye West, Bianca Censori showed 'signals of thawing' before divorce rumors
Meghan Markle, Harry's bigger plans amid solo appearances exposed
Meghan Markle, Harry's bigger plans amid solo appearances exposed