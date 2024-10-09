'The Office' star Jenna Fischer reveals how she celebrated going cancer-free

The Office star Jenna Fischer is looking back at her cancer battle with gratitude.

Fischer, 50, took to Instagram on October 8 on account of breast cancer awareness month, to raise awareness on the topic with her experience.

"I never thought I’d be making an announcement like this but here we are. Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation I am now cancer free," she began in her caption to her Monday post.



The actress then referred to a confetti-packed picture of her with her husband, Lee Kick, and their two kids from their backyard, which she included in her emotional slider post.

"I wanted a photo of myself in my patchy pixie looking happy and healthy to go along with this news. A big thank you to Angela Kinsey’s husband Josh Snyder for taking this photo. It’s just one example of the care they showed me during this journey," the actress said referring to a sweet picture of her celebrating with husband, Lee Kick, and their two kids.

The Hall Pass star then detailed her journey that began with a regular checkup, referencing a popular dialogue from the sitcom lead character, Michael Scott, who told women in an episode to "take care of your ticking time bags." She also walked through her followers from her diagnosis with stage 1 triple positive breast cancer last year to eventually beating it.



“Back in October 2023, I posted a photo of myself on Instagram preparing for my routine mammogram with a joking reminder to ‘take care of your ticking time bags' a la Michael Scott," Fischer wrote in the first slide.

"After inconclusive results on that mammogram due to dense breast tissue my doctor ordered a breast ultrasound," she began. "They found something in my left breast. A biopsy was ordered. Then, on December 1, 2023, I learned I had stage 1 triple positive breast cancer.”

Somewhere in her carousel post, the actress paid a much-deserved tribute to her husband, who she found to be her biggest support system through "surgeries, chemotherapy, doctor appointments, endless googling, late night ugly cries," adding, "He was there for it all."

"I knew he was a catch when I married him. I was right. After my final chemo and radiation treatments Lee asked me if there was anything I wanted to do to celebrate. I said I simple wanted to ring a bell with the kids, in our backyard, with everyone throwing confetti. So, we did it."

Fishcher shared that she had a lumpectomy in January to remove the tumor, which was caught early enough to not spread but due to the “aggressive nature” of her cancer, she required chemotherapy and radiation.



The Office alum underwent 12 rounds of chemo beginning in February and three weeks of radiation beginning in June. She has since been treated with infusions of two other medications.