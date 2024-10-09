Billie Eilish, Finneas showcase support for mother at Glamour's Awards

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell showed support for their mom Maggie Baird at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday evening.

The 65-year-old actress arrived at the event with both of her Grammy-winning musician kids on her arm and walked the red carpet with them at the Times Square EDITION hotel in New York City.

According to Daily Mail, the former Broadway star appeared in Glamour's Women of the Year issue centered on four mothers of superstars.

For the special occasion, Baird put on a glamorous display in an all-black ensemble with a velvet, floor-sweeping robe.

At her side, Billie sported an oversize, pinstriped blazer, which she layered over a white button-down and a black, satin tie.

Moreover, she also sported white cargo shorts with long, black socks and chunky sneakers featuring bright red laces.

Meanwhile, Finneas also dressed to impress and went for a monochromatic, navy blue outfit.

Additionally, he layered a knit sweater with a utility jacket-style blazer and matching trousers before completing his look with crisp, white sneakers.

It is worth mentioning that this came after Baird went viral when fans discovered she previously appeared in an 1999 episode of Friends.