Melania Trump dishes on Barron's life at NYU amid professors' criticism of husband

Donald Trump's teenage son may be enjoying NYU so far, but some of the faculty don't feel positive about his famous father

October 09, 2024

Former first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday gave an update on her and former United States president Donald Trump's child Barron's new life at New York University where some of his professors are critical of his father.

During an appearance on Fox News’ 'The Five', Melania said that her 18-year-old son, who kicked off classes for his first semester of college at NYU's Stern School of Business in September, is "striving" at university.

"He is doing great," said Melania. "He loves his classes and professors. He is doing well. He is striving and enjoying to be in New York City again."

While Barron may be enjoying his new life at the university, some of the faculty at the university may not feel positively about his famous father.

According to The Independent, the business school’s interim dean, JP Eggers was among 20 Stern educators who signed an open letter in 2020 warning that a Trump presidency was a "threat" that would harm business in the US.

The letter had accused the Republican politician of being someone who "denigrates science, peddles in lies, incites violence, attempts to delegitimise the press, politicises everything from the justice department to the CDC to the postal service, and seeks to undermine the integrity of American elections."

Barron, the youngest among the Trump children, has garnered significant attention recently despite staying mostly out of the spotlight.

In her upcoming memoir, the 54-year-old Slovenian-American former fashion model also discusses decorating Barron's White House bedroom and expresses being “appalled by such cruelty” over hurtful speculation accusing her son of being autistic..

In an interview on Fox News that aired on Monday, Trump described the moment his son learned about the failed assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

"Barron was playing tennis with his friends, and somebody walked over and — ran over — and said, 'Your father's been shot. He's been shot,'" Trump said. "Barron — and Barron really likes his father a lot. And he came in 'Mom, Mom, Mom, what happened?' So, and then they saw me get up, and then they saw the fist pump."

Barron was also reportedly the force behind getting his 78-year-old father to appear for an interview with social media influencer Adin Ross.

