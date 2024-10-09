Sarah Ferguson issues major health update, opens up about cancer journey

Sarah Ferguson opened up about her cancer journey as she shared a positive health update following treatment for breast and skin cancer.



The Duchess of York revealed that she believed it was a "death sentence” when she was first diagnosed of the disease in a new statement.

As reported by The Sun, ex-wife of Prince Andrew recounted her diagnosis experience, admitting thoughts of darkness and worry about sharing the news with her family.

"When you're told you have cancer, you can't help thinking it's a death sentence. Your mind goes to the darkest places and you wonder what lies ahead and how you are going to share the news with your family,” Fergie revealed.

She added, "I had almost missed the appointment as I couldn't face a journey into central London on a hot summer's day and thought I would put it off.”

“It was only when I mentioned this by chance to my sister Jane, who had called me from her home in Australia, that she went into bossy older sibling mode and insisted I went. That check-up, and the treatment I underwent, saved my life."

Before concluding, the royal urged others to get screened for such potentially life threatening diseases, saying, "I'm living proof of the importance of never skipping screening appointments and always getting symptoms checked out promptly.”