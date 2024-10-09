Kanye West 'believes in marriage' amid divorce reports

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage is reportedly on the rocks. But sources say the Power hitmaker is unlikely to go for divorce because he believes in the institution of marriage.



Insiders explain the Grammy winner’s stance stems from his strong religious beliefs.

This comes after reports sounded alarm the pair is heading for a divorce. The Yeezy architect was said to leave for Australia to be with her family while Ye traveled to Japan solo.

But the couple appeared to quash the rumours of a split on Tuesday, sporting a heartwarming display in a shopping mall in Tokyo.

"Bianca loves being Mrs. West and loves the jet-set lifestyle, it's unlikely she'd be the one to file for divorce," the bird chirped to The U.S Sun.

"Kanye has had issues where he says he doesn't trust her but they always reunite after a break,” they continued.

"If anyone is going to file for divorce down the line, it would be Kanye, but he's religious and believes in marriage, so he'd give it his best shot to keep it together."

Kanye and Bianca have been married for two years. The pair tied the knot in 2022.