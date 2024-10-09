 
Beyoncé stuns in gold for rare appearance at Glamour Awards

Beyoncé stepped out in gold silk maxi skirt for an appearance with her mother and friend at Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

October 09, 2024

Beyoncé made a rare public appearance in New York City on Tuesday, October 8, night.

The 32-time Grammy Award-winner was joined by her mom Tina Knowles and close pal Kelly Rowland at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Beyoncé, who snapped a selfie with Olympian Suni Lee, skipped the event's red carpet but she was photographed mingling with stars inside the swanky Times Square EDITION hotel.

According to Daily Mail, she slipped into a gold silk maxi skirt and a tight yellow sweater top.

Moreover, the Texas Hold ‘Em singer’s platinum blonde hair was worn in Marilyn Monroe-inspired curls that brushed the tops of her shoulders.

Additionally, she strolled the venue in sky-high gold platform shoes and with a luxurious fur-lined coat draped over her shoulders as she carried a brown clutch purse and wore yellow mesh gloves.

As per the publication, along with Tina and Kelly, Beyoncé was also joined by her cousin and songwriter, Angela Beyincé.

Furthermore, the superstar also rubbed shoulders with Samantha Barry and June Ambrose during the NYC soiree.

After posing for photos, Beyoncé and mom Tina left the event and headed to a local hotspot for dinner, as per the outlet.

As reported by the publication, the duo was seen being dropped off outside a private dinner party in a black chauffeured SUV.

It is worth mentioning that the Halo hitmaker appearance at the event marked her first since it was reported that she submitted her new album Cowboy Carter to the Grammy Awards in the country category, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

