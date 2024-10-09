Selena Gomez invites fans to join mental fitness summit

In a video shared by Wondermind on Tuesday, the 32-year-old songstress announced that she will be attending a mental health Summit.

“Okay guys i'm so excited, wondermind is having its first ever Mental Health Summit. It’s free, It’s virtual, and you will get tons of information and hopefully it will inspire you,” Selena said in the clip.

“I hope that we all will continue to grow and work our mental health and our boundaries. And I invite all of you to come and have fun with us,” added the Calm Down hitmaker.

For the unversed, Selena is the co-founder of Wondermind, an organization that aims to tackle the mental health epidemic.

Wondermind's first Mental Fitness Summit will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

On the professional front, Selena is currently busy promoting her new movie, Emilia Perez. The upcoming film will be released on Netflix on November 13, 2024.