Riley Keough defends her mom Lisa Marie Presley's 'unthinkable act' amid son's death

Riley Keough recently came forward to support her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, after people criticized her for keeping her son Benjamin Keough’s body on dry ice.

For those unversed, Lisa’s posthumous memoir From Here to the Great Unknown, which Riley completed for her mom after her demise, included a dry ice revelation.

Lisa’s son died by suicide at the age of 27, and the mourning mother kept her son’s body on dry ice to preserve him before his burial in Tennessee in 2020.

In an interview with People on October 9, Riley said, "She didn't want his body to be somewhere where people could mess with it. We come from a family that's pretty high profile, so I think she ultimately just felt like she wanted to be in control of the situation."

“The truth is that it was COVID and the plans to bury him were really unclear.”

“We needed to get to Graceland, and it was really hard because it was COVID, and we didn’t know who was going to come, so there was a lot of planning that needed to happen,” Riley articulated, shedding light on her mom’s decision.

She further added by saying, “If my mom were here, she’d be like, ‘Yeah, whatever. I don’t care. If people think that’s crazy, they can go f** themselves.”

The Manodrome actress also revealed it was a difficult time for them, especially her mother.

It is pertinent to mention that Riley debuted her film career through the musical biopic The Runways, in which she portrayed Marie Currie, and her last show was Hulu’s Under the Bridge, which premiered in April this year.