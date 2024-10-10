 
Trump gives red light to second head-to-head debate against Harris

Trump declines offer for another presidential debate by Fox: "THERE IS NOTHING TO DEBATE"

October 10, 2024

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, US October 9, 2024. — Reuters
Former US president Donald Trump has announced that he is not willing to participate in another verbal contest against Kamala Harris as he declined the invitation from Fox news

In a social media post, Trump clarified that another round of debate should not be expected as, "THERE IS NOTHING TO DEBATE", while also claiming that he won the last two debates against "CROOKED JOE" and
"LYING KAMALA".

After the last debate with Harris aired on September 10, Trump was widely criticised for lack of substance in his argument and was seen beating about the bush upon being questioned over planned policies whereas Harris remained confident in putting forward her plans as a president.

Despite of it, Trump wrote, "THE FIRST THING A PRIZEFIGHTER DOES WHEN HE LOSES A FIGHT IS SAY THAT HE DEMANDS A REMATCH", calling Harris a loser.

Trump also mentioned that the previous invitation by Fox to redebate was rejected by Harris and now it’s too late to debate as voting has already started in some states and that the Democratic candidate will do nothing different than Biden, which makes no sense to him to debate any further. 

