NewJeans' Hanni ready to expose bullying in music industry

South Korean band NewJeans member Hanni has decided to expose the issue of bullying in K-pop industry.

The K-pop singer announced on Wednesday, October 10, that she plans to testify at the audit about being push around.



A month earlier, Hanni was invited by the Environment and Labor Committee of South Korea I September to testify as a reference witness for an upcoming national audit.

The audit addresses workplace harassment issues in the entertainment industry.

While reference witnesses were not obligated to attend the audit, the 20-year-old singer was certain to mark her presence.

Now, the Vietnamese-Australian singer on fan community app Phoning, as per Korea JoongAng Daily, while revealing her plans wrote, “I’ve decided! I’m going to the National Assembly! For the National Assembly hearing! I’ll go alone."

Hanni added, “Don’t worry. I’m doing this for myself, my members and for Bunnies [NewJeans’ fandom]. I decided to go for Bunnies. I’m not afraid. I want to go.”

The singer added that she had thought “long and hard” about attending the audit.

“I’m uncertain about the outcome, but I believe this experience will be a valuable learning opportunity,” Hanni said.