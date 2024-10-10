Beyonce, Jay-Z choose to stay tight-lipped amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'indictment'

Beyonce, Jay-Z stay tight-lipped amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'indictment'

Two of the biggest names of music industry have decided to stay tight-lipped following Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest.

Insiders have recently revealed to InTouch Weekly that Beyonce and Jay-Z are choosing to stay "silent" as more accusers come forward with allegations against Diddy.

"They’ve remained conspicuously silent following news of Diddy’s indictment," source stated, adding, "There’s already talk about what they knew and if it got out it could prove embarrassing."

They further added, "Few, if anyone, have rushed to Diddy’s defense. The last thing Bey and Jay want is to implicate themselves, so they’re going to keep quiet."

It is also reported that Beyonce and Jay-Z have hired their attorney, Alex Spiro, to protect themselves. He recently responded to claims made by Jaguar Wright during her appearance on Piers Morgan show Uncensored. She suggested that couple has many more "victims" than arrested Diddy.

However, Spiro responded in an interview with TMZ, "I think somebody reported it was a cease and desist. It was quite bluntly an ultimatum which is, remove that false accusation that’s demonstrably false or a court’s going to order you to."