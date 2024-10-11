Jennifer Lopez recalls dangerous warning from advisers

Before appearing in American Idol as a judge, Jennifer Lopez was warned that the show would end her career.



During an interview with Interview Magazine, The Mother actress recalled that her advisors were against her taking up the spot on the reality show’s judging panel.

“I’ll do things that could be risky because I believe that they’re going to turn out OK. I’d done all these big movies and made these albums, and now they’re asking me to do reality TV,” the 55-year-old added.

She continued, “I’ve had kids [twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony] and I haven’t worked for a couple of years. American Idol was a big show at the time.”

The mother-of-two noted, “It really comes down to, ‘What do I think I can bring to something?’ When all of my advisors were like, ‘Don’t do this, you’re going to be reduced to just a reality star.’ … It was looked down upon.”

But J.Lo said she fought back. “I was just like, ‘No. I don’t think that’s what’s going to happen. I think I have something to contribute.’”

“I love music and I love mentoring people, and I wanted to share the things that I knew about the business. So it became more about, ‘What do I think I can do with this?,’” she concluded.