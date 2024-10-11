 
Geo News

Polls predict potential favourites for key US states

With less than a month remaining in elections, latest polls demonstrate a tight race between political contenders

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2024

A combination of images showing former US president Donald Trump (left) and US Vice President Kamala Harris. — Reuters/Files
A combination of images showing former US president Donald Trump (left) and US Vice President Kamala Harris. — Reuters/Files

The contrasting poll results with just one month gap indicate a neck-and-neck fight between vice president and former president.

With less than a month remaining in elections the latest polls demonstrate slim progress in favour of the Republicans, exhibiting a tight race between the political contenders.

The comparative surveys conducted by Quinnipiac University indicate that Kamala Harris has an edge over Donald Trump by 49% to 46% in Pennsylvania. Whereas the Republicans take the lead with 50% to 47% in Michigan and 48% to 46% in Wisconsin from the Democrats.

Harris’ 3-point lead in Pennsylvania shrunk from a 6-point edge as compared to the results from last month’s polls. Similarly in Michigan Trump appears to be 3 points ahead of Harris unlike last month’s polls where she was leading by 5 points.

The decisive states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada secured Biden’s presidency in 2020 Elections by a marginal lead, highlighting the detrimental importance of these states in upcoming elections as well.

Located along the economically intensified Rust belt region, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are critical power states targeted by both red and blue adversaries. On the parallel these three states are expected to offer a close contest in Senate elections too, which can entirely overturn the game.

Both the candidates have recently executed their presidential campaigns in Michigan and Wisconsin and are set to further carry out their political operations across states.

South Korea's experimental novelist Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel literature Prize
South Korea's experimental novelist Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel literature Prize
Hundreds gather to pay last respects to India's iconic business tycoon
Hundreds gather to pay last respects to India's iconic business tycoon
Kamala Harris surpasses $1bn in fundraising for presidential bid
Kamala Harris surpasses $1bn in fundraising for presidential bid
Trump gives red light to second head-to-head debate against Harris
Trump gives red light to second head-to-head debate against Harris
WWF reveals alarming figures over decline in wildlife populations
WWF reveals alarming figures over decline in wildlife populations
'Indian still wants me dead', says Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
'Indian still wants me dead', says Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Catastrophic Hurricane Milton spawns 19 tornadoes as it slams Florida
Catastrophic Hurricane Milton spawns 19 tornadoes as it slams Florida
'Terrifying': 79 million girls, women assaulted in sub-Saharan Africa, says Unicef
'Terrifying': 79 million girls, women assaulted in sub-Saharan Africa, says Unicef