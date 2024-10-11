Polls predict potential favourites for key US states

A combination of images showing former US president Donald Trump (left) and US Vice President Kamala Harris. — Reuters/Files

The contrasting poll results with just one month gap indicate a neck-and-neck fight between vice president and former president.



With less than a month remaining in elections the latest polls demonstrate slim progress in favour of the Republicans, exhibiting a tight race between the political contenders.

The comparative surveys conducted by Quinnipiac University indicate that Kamala Harris has an edge over Donald Trump by 49% to 46% in Pennsylvania. Whereas the Republicans take the lead with 50% to 47% in Michigan and 48% to 46% in Wisconsin from the Democrats.

Harris’ 3-point lead in Pennsylvania shrunk from a 6-point edge as compared to the results from last month’s polls. Similarly in Michigan Trump appears to be 3 points ahead of Harris unlike last month’s polls where she was leading by 5 points.

The decisive states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada secured Biden’s presidency in 2020 Elections by a marginal lead, highlighting the detrimental importance of these states in upcoming elections as well.

Located along the economically intensified Rust belt region, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are critical power states targeted by both red and blue adversaries. On the parallel these three states are expected to offer a close contest in Senate elections too, which can entirely overturn the game.

Both the candidates have recently executed their presidential campaigns in Michigan and Wisconsin and are set to further carry out their political operations across states.