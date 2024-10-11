Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after Kate Middleton's first royal duty with William

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement amid Kate Middleton's first royal duty with William

Buckingham Palace has made a major announcement after Princess of Wales Kate Middleton returned to her first royal engagement since finishing her chemotherapy treatment.



The future queen joined her husband Prince William on a visit to Southport, meeting the families of three children killed in a mass stabbing attack and then first responders and local residents.

Meanwhile, the palace has announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla will host Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Buckingham Palace for a state visit from December 3 to 4.



Charles and Qatar's emir most recently met at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai in December 2023, according to Reuters.

Royal expert Richard Palmer also shared palace statement on his X handle, saying “King Charles will host a state visit to the UK by the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, from December 3 to 4.”

In June, the monarch hosted a state visit by Japan's Emperor Naruhito - the first such event since King Charles returned to public work after receiving treatment for an unspecified type of cancer earlier in the year.