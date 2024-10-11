Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share cute highlights from bye-week

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are taking it easy during the bye-week given her pregnancy.



The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 29, and his high school sweetheart Brittany, also 29, made a trip to the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas on Thursday amid the NFL break.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, who is expecting her third child with husband Patrick, dropped some sweet highlights from their family outing with Sterling, 3, and their son Bronze, almost 2.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Brittany began with a video of a zoo worker feeding a baby giraffe. "Go[t] to go [to] the Zoo today and see some behind-the-scenes amazing things, Like [feeding] a baby giraffe, " the Kansas City Current co-owner wrote.

Bronze also felt encouraged to feed the giraffes himself, for which Patrick held him up to reach high enough while Sterling and a group of kids watched flamingos.



Another clip showed a close-up of a female hippo, Bubbles, opening her mouth as a staff member examined her.



Next was a picture of Patrick and Bronze having a "stare-down" with a lion in captivity.

"Bronze is scared of a lot of things...but was not scares of this lion? In a complete stare off... who won?" she wrote over the photos.

The family also got a photo in front of the lion—which she found to be "the best family picture"—before going home for dinner.

Brittany took a photo of her kitchen filled with an empty plate, pots and pans, a tablet, and a phone, which she said Patrick was using to watch baseball and football games.

"Also, kids getting to watch Bluey so dad has to do this. I cooked dinner tonight for the first time in a very long thing and I think it was a hit. And a disaster of a kitchen... this is our life and I love it," wrote Brittany.

The soon-to-be mom of three ended her series of posts with a cute video of Sterling's empty dinner plate.

Patrick and Brittany were previously spotted at Missouri's Kauffman Stadium watching the Kansas City Royals take on the New York Yankees. The Royals won the game 3 - 2.