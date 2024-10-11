Kate Middleton brings hope to Southport after tragedy as she resumes Royal duties

Kate Middleton stepped out for a surprise visit to Southport to meet with families of victims and emergency responders involved in the stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party.



The Princess of Wales was accompanied with William, the Prince of Wales, as they expressed gratitude to rescue teams who rushed to save children injured in the tragedy.

According to reports, Kate, who recently completed her preventative chemotherapy, broke away from the meeting in an emotional moment to personally thank and hug responders.

Chief Fire Officer Phil Garrigan heaped praises on the Princess of Wales for showing her “caring side,” which he said was a “very touching” moment for them.

"The Princess of Wales broke off and came back into the building to give a hug to the people who responded because she could see the emotion in them and could see it was difficult for them to relay their feelings and to say how impactful events have been,” he said, as per The Mirror.

Garrigan added, “I think it just shows a really caring side and is very very touching for them."