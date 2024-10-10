Is Kamala Harris going to hold official press conference?

US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the keynote speech at the American Federation of Teachers' 88th national convention in Houston, Texas, US July 25, 2024. — Reuters

Vice President Kamala Harris has gone over 80 days as official Democratic nominee for president, however, some critics have raised concerns about her lack of accessibility to the press during this time, according to Fox News.



Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris gave an interview to Stephanie "Chiquibaby" Himonidis, a popular Spanish-language radio host and podcaster.

In contrast, since the beginning of August, Trump has conducted six press conferences during which he has fielded questions from the media. On Friday, he conducted a meeting with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on hurricane relief efforts.

Harris's aides assert that they are implementing a strategy that considers the media environment of 2024 in relation to this. However, Fox News reports that the Wall Street Journal has referred to Kamala Harris as "an artless dodger who evades every question of substance."

In response, the vice president's advisers and allies appear to downplay the significance of the situation, arguing that she is too occupied to address it.

Conservative Radio Libre anchor Jorge Bonilla believes Harris should hold a news conference but claims it is nearly "irrelevant" because she continues to receive a pass.

Lastly, to counter these claims that she seeks easy interviews while dodging tough questions, Harris also appeared with a panel of three notable journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists forum in Philadelphia on Tuesday. The discussion was broadcast live on Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC, broadening its reach.

