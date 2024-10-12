Senior with a personal letter from King Charles speaks out monarch’s cancer

The man who received a letter from King Charles has just gotten candid about his reaction to the supportive words shared.

The man in question is Roger Cartwright, a 76-year-old man who is suffering from penile cancer himself since 2012.

According to the Daily Mail, he has worked for years now, to end the stigma associated with his form of cancer and just revealed the letter he received from the King.

After the letter he shared, he received a supportive response himself.

According to the Lt. Cdr “When news about King Charles and Princess Catherine came out, I thought that it was fantastic of them. I was able to do a little bit, but they can do far more by speaking about it. Like many people, I wrote him a little note wishing them well.”

“I included my experience and said that I was particularly glad that the King had decided to do this, because what he said will have far more resonance than anything I can ever do. I thanked him and thought nothing more about that,” he revealed.

But “I was moved to get a more personal response from the Palace than I would have ever expected. There's normally a standard response to letters - and if I'd expected any response, I'd have expected something like that.”

But this time around, “It was from Buckingham Palace - and it wasn't addressed to Doctor Cartwright, it was addressed to Lieutenant Commander. It wasn't the standard response. There was one particular paragraph that the King had heard that I'd been unwell and was encouraged by my positive outlook.”

“It said that he was especially touched to hear about my spreading awareness of cancer signs and symptoms. I was touched that the King would share his problems with the world - because it wouldn't have happened when I was young.”

Before signing off Mr Roger also said, “I think that what the King has done is going to be incredibly useful to a lot of cancer sufferers - and the same with Princess Kate. If this can encourage anyone to see a doctor, who's worried about getting checked out because it's personal and they don't want anyone to know, then I've done my little bit.”