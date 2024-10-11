Pakistan bowlers must be more effective to win tests, says Shan Masood

Pakistan's Captain Shan Masood addresses a press conference following the practice session at Multan Cricket Stadium on October 6, 2024. — Reuters

MULTAN: Pakistan captain Shan Masood said his bowlers had to learn how to take 20 wickets in a test match and their opponents England had shown them the way after sealing an innings victory in the series opener on Friday.

After putting up 556 on the board in their first innings, Masood's side squandered the advantage and allowed the tourists to post a colossal 823-7 declared and complete an innings and 47-run win on day five.

Despite no help from a flat pitch in Multan, the tourists bagged 19 wickets to prevail as Abrar Ahmed did not bat on the final day due to illness.

"The trick for us is that we should learn, obviously, from England as well. They found ways to get those 20 wickets. You can't win tests without picking up 20 wickets," Masood said.

"As a team, we have that second innings of batting to improve but the most important thing is we must also learn how to pick 20 wickets.

"So that's the challenge the side has going forward."

Defeat was Pakistan's sixth on the trot and they have now gone 11 matches without victory on home soil since beating South Africa in 2021.

Masood, who replaced Babar Azam as test skipper in November and has lost all six of his matches at the helm, said he would not shy away from responsibility in the wake of the big defeat.

"What hurts is that we're not getting the results that Pakistan deserves. We're all trying hard. We're going to give it our all, and we're going to try and turn this around," he said.

"We have to get this right as a squad and as a cricket playing nation."

Pakistan will have a chance to set the record straight when the teams meet in the second of three games starting on Tuesday and Masood welcomed the quick turnaround.

"The beauty of the game is it always gives you another chance. Life gives you another chance," he added.

"The quick turnaround might be quite beneficial for us and we're all looking forward to it."