Meghan Markle breaks cover as Harry returns to US

Meghan Markle has made another solo appearance without Prince Harry after the duke returned to US from South Africa.



The duchess shared photos of her with a meaningful statement on their website as she marked the International Day of the Girl.

The statement reads, “In celebration of International Day of the Girl, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visited Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara to engage with young girls about their experiences growing up in the digital age.”

This visit coincided with the announcement of contributions from the Archewell Foundation, Pivotal Ventures, and the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation to support a partnership between Girls Inc. and #HalfTheStory, aimed at delivering essential digital wellness programming to girls in underserved communities across America.

Through this new initiative, Girls Inc. and #HalfTheStory will equip girls with essential tools to thrive in the digital landscape while fostering healthier relationships with technology.

“The strength-based program will tackle key issues such as body image, friendships, healthy digital habits, and safety from sexual predators. It will focus on online safety education, responsible social media engagement, and mental health support, empowering girls to navigate their environments with confidence and resilience,” it further said.

“As they pursue digital wellbeing for all, they will continue to listen to young people, providing them with the resources needed to flourish,” the statement concludes.

