Meghan Markle staff spills real ‘lesson' he learnt from Duchess

Meghan Markle has been branded a lovely employer by one of her ex-staff in a heartfelt confession.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has earned a reputation of being a demanding boss, is described differently in a new statement.

Meghan’s ex-bodyguard, Steve Davies tells Touch Magazine: "She gets a bad rap for being a not very good person to work with, that she was this evil person in the Royal Family."

He said: "She was paranoid. We had people following us around everywhere we went."

Steve added that he has worked for people from all walks of life but Meghan has taught him to "give respect to get respect".

Sharing once incident with the Duchess, Steve recalled: "I pushed the cart around the grocery store, and she was putting stuff in it. She really enjoyed that."

He added that people were often shocked when they actually saw how Meghan is and "what a big heart she has".