 
Geo News

Meghan Markle staff spills real ‘lesson' he learnt from Duchess

Meghan Markle is lauded for her principles by a former staff member

By
Web Desk
|

October 13, 2024

Meghan Markle has been branded a lovely employer by one of her ex-staff in a heartfelt confession.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has earned a reputation of being a demanding boss, is described differently in a new statement.

Meghan’s ex-bodyguard, Steve Davies tells Touch Magazine: "She gets a bad rap for being a not very good person to work with, that she was this evil person in the Royal Family."

He said: "She was paranoid. We had people following us around everywhere we went."

Steve added that he has worked for people from all walks of life but Meghan has taught him to "give respect to get respect".

Sharing once incident with the Duchess, Steve recalled: "I pushed the cart around the grocery store, and she was putting stuff in it. She really enjoyed that."

He added that people were often shocked when they actually saw how Meghan is and "what a big heart she has".

Denis Villeneuve gets honest about 'Blade Runner 2049'
Denis Villeneuve gets honest about 'Blade Runner 2049'
Scottish DJ Jack Revill AKA Jackmaster passes away at age 38
Scottish DJ Jack Revill AKA Jackmaster passes away at age 38
Meghan Markle given tips to save marriage to Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle given tips to save marriage to Prince Harry
Dwayne Johnson gives Apalachee High strong speech on first game since tragedy
Dwayne Johnson gives Apalachee High strong speech on first game since tragedy
Harrison Ford reveals why he keeps acting: 'Fun to work'
Harrison Ford reveals why he keeps acting: 'Fun to work'
Meghan Markle's new world ‘does not appeal UK very much' video
Meghan Markle's new world ‘does not appeal UK very much'
Lauren Pisciotta makes new claims against Kanye West with ties to Diddy
Lauren Pisciotta makes new claims against Kanye West with ties to Diddy
Zoe Saldaña raves about Steven Spielberg filmmaking
Zoe Saldaña raves about Steven Spielberg filmmaking