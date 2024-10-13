 
David Beckham becomes Tom Brady rival in fashion world?

Sources say David Beckham and Tom Brady competition may spark after he worked with his friend's ex-wife

October 13, 2024

David Beckham has recently modelled for Hugo Boss, which led sources to say the bromance has had with Tom Brady may have turned into a competition.

What's worse, they have said, Gisele Bündchen joined the British footballer for the campaign.

On top of this, David was announced as the ambassador of the company, leading insiders to say his friend's spot in the fashion world from an athletic background is seemingly under threat.

“Working with Gisele sends a clear signal to the media that David isn’t messing around,” the bird chirped to In Touch. 

“He wants to be a relevant fashion and sports brand for decades to come and Tom is his main competition.”

“This is a shocking moment for people who have paid attention to how competitive these guys are, despite their very loose friendship,” the tipster tattled.

When explaining the clash, insiders say the pair are working in the same field, especially after the NFL star hung up his hat, and his focus on his post-retirement plans has shot up.

“Tom and David have been competing for the same set of eyeballs for decades,” the mole squealed. 

"But everything has moved into a different phase now that Tom is retired and trying to establish himself as a broadcaster.”

