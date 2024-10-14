Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decline Spencer Christmas invite for THIS reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly declined invitation from the Duke’s uncle, Charles Spencer, to join the Spencer family at Althorp for this year’s Christmas.



According to a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision due to security concerns for their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"Harry and Meghan are not going to spend Christmas with the Spencers or the Royal Family this year,” an insider told The Express.

They added, “It's just not an option with the children at the moment due to what's been going on with their security."

This comes after Harry said in an interview that he would never bring his wife to the UK due to security issues.

Speaking on ITV's Tabloids on Trial, the Duke of Sussex said, "It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me.”

“It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."