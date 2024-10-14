Prince Harry cementing his separation from Meghan Markle even further

Experts believe Prince Harry’s recent actions in Hollywood prove that he’s decided to cement his separation from Meghan Markle.

Royal author, Ingrid Seward made these comments during her most recent interview with The Sun.

During that chat the expert touched on the newfound strategy the Sussexes are starting to employ, as well as its potential to take them into “slightly different ways” as a couple.

According to Ms Seward, “I feel that they're both going slightly different ways to see if it works. They've tried it together, and it didn't work so well. So, they're doing it separately to see how well it works.”

She even referenced the prince’s surprise appearance on Jimmy Fallon, for their Halloween skit and called the entire thing pure “tomfoolery” before adding how “It's really good to see a glimpse of the old Harry... and, hopefully, it will resonate with him too.”

Before signing off she also pointed out how, “It just means that they're doing things in different ways on their own, which is eventually what all members of the Royal Family or members of any family do.”

For those unversed, the Duke and Duchess have been taking on a number of engagements solo in recent weeks, from a charity event in NYC, to South Africa and even the LA charity Meghan visited.